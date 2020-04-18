Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 2,533,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,340. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

