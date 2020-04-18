Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 922,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

