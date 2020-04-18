TRON Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Trade Satoshi, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, TRON has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $888.35 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, CoinBene, Kryptono, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Allcoin, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cobinhood, OKEx, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Exmo, Tokenomy, Exrates, Tidex, Braziliex, HitBTC, BitForex, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Kucoin, Bibox, Coindeal, Indodax, Upbit, CoinEx, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, IDCM, Mercatox, Hotbit, OTCBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Huobi, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Rfinex, Binance, Bithumb, Ovis, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, Coinnest, DDEX, Coinrail, Bitbns, Cryptomate, OEX, Bittrex, LBank, Koinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

