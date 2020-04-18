Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

