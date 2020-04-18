Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TKGBY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 41,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,400. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.04.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
