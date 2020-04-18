Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKGBY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 41,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,400. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.04.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

