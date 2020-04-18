Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TKYVY stock remained flat at $$6.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

