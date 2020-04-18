Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 2,835,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
