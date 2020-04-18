Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 2,835,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

