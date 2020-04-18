U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

