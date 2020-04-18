U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $49.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.