U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $49.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit