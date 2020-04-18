U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

