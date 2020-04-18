UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €30.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €31.07 ($36.13). 2,273,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

