Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $149.89. 5,065,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

