Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.21 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 547,311 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.91).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33.

Uniti Wireless Company Profile (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

