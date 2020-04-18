US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of USCR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 408,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.55. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that US Concrete will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,578.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and sold 750 shares valued at $21,865. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

