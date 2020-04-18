VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 3.5%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.03, approximately 31,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.40% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

