Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,888,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

