Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.