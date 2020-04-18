Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $143.61. 203,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

