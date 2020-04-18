Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $76.11. 7,773,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

