Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 2,192,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

