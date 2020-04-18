Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.33. 289,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,691. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average of $185.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.