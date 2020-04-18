Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $98.19. 3,100,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

