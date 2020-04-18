VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) Trading Down 1.3%

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 244,137,408 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 70,041,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000.

