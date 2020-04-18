Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 215 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

