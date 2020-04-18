Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,906 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 85,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 234,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 151,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 141,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 870,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

