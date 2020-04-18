Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 25 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

TSLA traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $753.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,909,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130,556. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.