Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 3,527,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

