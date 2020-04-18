Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $785,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 790,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,153. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

