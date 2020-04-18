Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,974 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.