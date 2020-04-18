Versant Capital Management Inc Has $130,000 Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 454.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

