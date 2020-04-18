Versant Capital Management Inc Has $138,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

