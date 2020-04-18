Versant Capital Management Inc Has $139,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

TGT stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,661. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

