Versant Capital Management Inc Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of BA traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. 52,277,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.88. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

