Versant Capital Management Inc Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.57. 14,646,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.