Versant Capital Management Inc Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 4.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

