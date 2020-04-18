Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 109,456.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $56.60. 4,570,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

