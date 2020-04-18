Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $816,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,686. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.