Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $31.37. 2,975,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,231. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.