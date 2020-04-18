Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 566 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

