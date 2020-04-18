Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,143 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,098,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

