Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 31,151 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.