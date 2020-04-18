Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 537 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

FB stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.24. 20,574,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.15. The company has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

