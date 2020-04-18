Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is RDL Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

RDL Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,369,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

