Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

