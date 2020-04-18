Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

