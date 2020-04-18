Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $325.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

