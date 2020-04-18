Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 140 by HSBC

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 140 price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 146.10.

STO:VOLV.B traded up SEK 5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching SEK 124.40. 8,724,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 149.17 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 148.37. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

