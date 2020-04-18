Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WNC. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 768,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $383.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Wabash National by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

