Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 33,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 130,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,285,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $132.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

