Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 33,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 130,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,285,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $132.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit