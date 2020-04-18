We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.